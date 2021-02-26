Two neighborhood councils meet March 1-5

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 7 p.m. March 3 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, council vacancy, Great Falls Police Department chief interview questions, Little Free Library presentation, topics for NC6’s City Commission update and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 7 p.m. March 4 via Zoom.

Agenda items include committee reports, Calumet update, council Facebook page update, Great Falls Police Department chief interview questions, Little Free Library presentation and neighborhood concerns.

To register for the virtual meeting, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pZHzhv9GTweUp7aExb2KCQ. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with the login information.

More information on NC3 including boundaries and contact information is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

