GFFR responds to fire at city public works complex

A fire occurred at the City of Great Falls Shops complex at 1025 25th Ave. N.E. on Feb. 26.

The fire occurred in a vehicle bay where a street sweeper and other city apparatus were being worked on, according to Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh.

The fire started in the street sweeper and caused extensive smoke damage to the bay and the other apparatus housed in the bay, according to McIntosh.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional as “metal fragments from welding fell down unseen into combustible materials where they were able to smolder and then ignite, thus causing the fire to spread in the street sweeper,” according to McIntosh.

The street sweeper has been deemed a total loss.

The other apparatus in the bay suffered smoke damage and will need to be assessed for overall damage.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Friday’s fire was in the operational portion of the fleet maintenance shop, according to Paul Skubinna, city public works director.

A fire also occurred in Feb. 26, 2019 in a city streets building at the Public Works complex.

City approves emergency amendment to repair fire damaged building at Public Works complex

That building housed $1.5 million worth of city street maintenance equipment, or 13 pieces of heavy equipment, were stored in the building, which was one of the equipment storage buildings within the complex.

The building was repaired.

