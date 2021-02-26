Business Bites: St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled; Spark Architecture now a B-Corp; Rocky Mountain BiometRX opens in Great Falls; NeighborWorks kicks off fund drive; Howard’s Pizza opening downtown dining room

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

“Friends, It is with great regret we inform you once again, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled due to Covid-19 and our concern for the public’s health and safety. We look forward to next year when we can all celebrate our Heritage on March 17.”

–Great Falls Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians

Howard’s Pizza

Howard’s Pizza is opening the dining room at the downtown location Feb. 26.

To go orders can be picked-up inside all locations; however, curb-side is still available for those who would choose that option.

Howard’s announced that its beginning construction on a new southwest location at 750 6th St. S.W. that will initially be for pick-up and delivery only, but will have dine-in available in the future.

The city issued an interior remodel permit on Feb. 25 to allow Howard’s to get started with the project, according to Tom Micuda, deputy city planning director.

Spark Architecture

Spark Architecture, a certified woman-owned firm in Great Falls has reorganized as a Public Benefit Corporation (B-Corp). Shareholders at Spark Architecture are looking at long term, mission-based growth.

The difference in a public benefit corporation (B-Corp) is that this bottom line has three parts: People, Planet, and Profit.

“Founder Sophia Sparklin is optimistic that being accountable to quantify the Positive impact the firm has on people, the planet, and profit will further operationalize Spark’s guiding principles of Health, Clarity, Care, Learning, and Excellence as she and her team continue to grow the firm. Sophia is committed to transparency and diversity in all aspects of running Spark Architecture. The payscale and financials are openly shared, and the growing team has women in 50 percent of leadership roles, alongside a mix of individuals with Montana Tribal, Latino, and European backgrounds. What really makes Spark different is Sophia’s belief that the best work is done by an organization that supports its employees to thrive in everything they do. She is deliberate in positioning the firm as the antidote to the burnout culture she has personally experienced, researched, and witnessed in similarly sized and situated industry firms. Spark offers 30 hour work weeks with full benefits, and pays employees for every hour above it,” according to a release from Sparklin.

Spark actively seeks talented partners, investors, and most of all project opportunities to apply their skills, philosophy and professionalism to. The firm is located in Downtown Great Falls at 410 Central Ave., Suite 506. Further information on the firm and examples of completed work can be found on their website: Spark406.com, or by reaching out directly by email or phone at Sophia@Spark-Architecture.com and office 406.453.0001.

Rocky Mountain BiometRx

Rocky Mountain BiometRx has opened in Great Falls at 3511 1st Ave. N., Suite 2.

The company is an onsite biometric screening company that provides preventative blood screenings and flu shots. Biometric screenings are clinical health assessments used to measure key aspects of an individual’s health. They can identify early onset health conditions including high cholesterol, diabetes, as well as individuals at risk of serious health complications such as cancer and heart attacks.

Ty and Melanie Hinderager founded the company in 2020.

NeighborWorks Kicks Off 2021 Fund Drive

NeighborWorks Great Falls has been helping neighbors throughout Cascade County since 1980. To make that happen, NeighborWorks hosts an annual Fund Drive, bringing together local businesses and volunteers to raise awareness and solicit support on behalf of NeighborWorks Great Falls.

This year, the following businesses are hosting a fundraiser during the week of March 1:

In addition to these local fundraisers, several businesses will be participating in a Fund Drive phone-a-thon, including Embark Credit Union, Wells Fargo, PayneWest Insurance, and Universal Lending. Internal fundraisers will be held at the following places: Montana Credit Union and Chicago Title Company.

