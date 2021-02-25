Next round of vaccine appointments opens March 4
Scheduling for the next round of first-dose vaccinations opens March 4 at 9 a.m.
The scheduling option will open at that time on the online portal here.
Appointments will be available on the following dates:
- March 8 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- March 10 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- March 12 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- March 15 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- March 17 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- March 19 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Vaccinations clinics are held at Montana ExpoPark’s Family Living Center, 400 3rd St. NW.
The county opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to everyone in Phase 1b on Feb. 19.
That includes:
- Everyone over the age of 70
- Individuals 16-69 with qualifying health conditions.
- American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications
“No doctor’s note or other proof of medical condition is required. That would quickly overwhelm doctors’ offices,” according to CCHD.
Phase 1B qualifying medical conditions are:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy
- Immuno-compromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 and 2 diabetes
- On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19-related complications