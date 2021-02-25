Next round of vaccine appointments opens March 4

Scheduling for the next round of first-dose vaccinations opens March 4 at 9 a.m.

The scheduling option will open at that time on the online portal here.

Appointments will be available on the following dates:

March 8 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 10 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 12 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 15 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 17 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 19 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Vaccinations clinics are held at Montana ExpoPark’s Family Living Center, 400 3rd St. NW. The county opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to everyone in Phase 1b on Feb. 19. County case rate continues to drop, meets first week requirement of county health order That includes: Everyone over the age of 70

Individuals 16-69 with qualifying health conditions.

American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications “No doctor’s note or other proof of medical condition is required. That would quickly overwhelm doctors’ offices,” according to CCHD. Cascade County health board adopts mask requirement Phase 1B qualifying medical conditions are: Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy

Immuno-compromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 and 2 diabetes

On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19-related complications

