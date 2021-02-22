Planning board to consider permit for equipment storage

The city planning board will consider a conditional use permit for a property at 214 7th Ave. S. to address a neighborhood complaint.

Sheffels Farms, Inc. has owned the property since the 1950s and the property has typically been used in a fashion that would be considered industrial in nature, according to the city staff report.

There’s been little use on the property until the last year when a local bank rented it to store heavy construction equipment from a bankruptcy case.

That type of land use is permitted in the zoning district, but requires a conditional use permit, which the property owner was not aware of when a citizen complaint was submitted to the city regarding the amount of equipment being stored, according to the staff report.

The property owner opted to pursue the CUP so that the family would maintain the flexibility of contracting businesses to use the site in the future, according to city staff.

Staff is recommending approval with the condition that privacy slats be added to the existing chain-link fence.

The property is largely surrounded by similar uses, as well as Carter Park to the northeast, and residential directly to the east across 3rd Street.

Neighborhood Council discussed the CUP during their Feb. 8 meeting and voted to recommend approval.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

