Montana hunting, fishing licenses on sale March 1

March 1 is the date 2021 hunting and fishing licenses will go on sale.

Information for the 2021 special deer and elk permits will be available; and hunters can also start applying for moose, sheep, goat, bison, deer B, elk B, and antelope, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Remember to purchase your pre-requisite licenses, i.e. conservation, base hunting, general deer, and/or general elk, depending on the permits or licenses you are applying for.

Licenses are available for purchase at any license provider, FWP office and online.

