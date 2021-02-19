County opens vaccines to those 16-69 with certain conditions
The county has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to everyone in Phase 1b beginning Feb. 19.
That includes:
- Everyone over the age of 70
- Individuals 16-69 with qualifying health conditions.
- American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications
“No doctor’s note or other proof of medical condition is required. That would quickly overwhelm doctors’ offices,” according to CCHD.
Phase 1B qualifying medical conditions are:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy
- Immuno-compromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 and 2 diabetes
- On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19-related complications
Slots are still available for appointments over the next two weeks.
On Feb. 18, the county opened slots for 3,300 appointments since the county got a larger allotment of the vaccine and throughout the day expanded the eligibility for those appointments since slots were still available.
Use the online portal to schedule vaccination appointments.