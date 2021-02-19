Business Bites: Sound Pro moving; Game Night Lounge now open; REP Space launching March 1; Lewis and Clark display opens at airport; childcare scholarships available

Sound Pro/Good Vibrations

Sound Pro moving in March to 1134 25th Ave. N.E., Unit 1 in Black Eagle.

The store is holding a moving sale.

The current space on 10th Avenue South will be available for rent in March. The building has 3,000 square feet on the main floor, 680 square foot mezzanine, a 25-foot by 20-foot garage space with a 10-foot by 10-foot garage door.

For questions, contact Jim Schilling at 590-5624.

Game Night Lounge

The new restaurant/arcade Game Night Lounge is now open in the former Golden Corral in Marketplace.

The city issued an interior demolition permit on Oct. 2 to allow the owners to remove equipment from the former restaurant that isn’t needed for their new Game Night Lounge establishment.

The new place has virtual reality options, other games and food.

REP Space

REP Space is launching March 1.

Lindsey Godwin’s new business will include 3D virtual tours, commercial and real estate photography.

She received my Google Photographer Certification and can now optimize Google Business Page with a 3D tours of businesses.

Her REP Space Facebook page is live where she plans to showcase her work and her website will go live on March 1.

Lewis and Clark display at airport

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new Lewis and Clark Foundation Discovery Display is Feb. 22 at the Great Falls International Airport.

The exhibit is located adjacent to gates two and three and features some of the challenges the Corps of Discovery experienced while they were in the Great Falls area in the summer of 1805. The portage around the Great Falls took nearly two weeks, and the Corps of Discovery spent over a month in the Great Falls area before continuing on to the Pacific, according to the Lewis and Clark Foundation.

Jay Russell, foundation director, said the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center is one of the largest and most important Lewis and Clark history centers along the trail. He said, “This new exhibit will introduce visitors to Lewis and Clark, and point them to the Interpretive Center by giving them a taste of some of what they can expect when they visit the Center.”

The Lewis and Clark Discovery Display features a partial dugout canoe and tipi, along with a fire ring. Flip-up panels introduce visitors to some of the key members of the Expedition and wall murals tell a part of the story while the expedition was in the area. A display case also features replica artifacts of some of the instruments and belongings that the Corps of Discovery brought with them.

Though the exhibit is in the secured portion of the airport, it is visible through large glass windows in the second floor lobby.

Childcare scholarships

Families needing help paying for child care are encouraged to contact Family Connections at 761-6010 or online here.

The Best Beginnings Scholarship is available to working individuals or those attending college or training. Individuals and/or couples that meet income criteria and whose children are currently or soon to be enrolled in a licensed child care facility may apply. This facility may be a family home provider, group, or center. If slots are not available at a licensed business, a trusted family member, friend, or neighbor may enroll as an FFN provider, according to Family Connections.

Each family participates in the scholarship program by paying a portion of the total cost of care on a sliding scale. The basic financial criterion is that household income is at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Families who are accessing cash assistance through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are also eligible.

Special circumstances do exist such as being a teen parent still enrolled in school or experiencing homelessness. Scholarships are also available to applicants who are a working relative with children receiving TANF child-only grants and to those fostering children. Families are encouraged to call and visit with one of the several eligibility specialists to help complete the application.

Family Connections also offers free child care referrals to licensed care. Call the office or fill out the online application here. A list is usually emailed within 48 working hours.

Individuals wishing to become an FFN or open a child care business should contact the office and view the licensing guidelines available here. New or expanding child care businesses are eligible for grants of up to $3,000.

