Whittier Elementary going remote Feb. 16 due to frozen pipes

Whittier Elementary students will have remote learning only this week beginning Feb. 16.

Initially, Great Falls Public Schools said in a post that the school would be closed Tuesday due to frozen pipes.

GFPS has since updated the post to say the school would be closed and Whittier would have remote learning for the remainder of the week.

Packet and Chromebook pickup wll be 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the school.

Superintendent Tom Moore told The Electric Monday evening that GFPS staff were working with City of Great Falls staff to determine where the water main break occurred. He said they’re in the process of thawing the pipes inside the building and getting the boiler up and running.

When more details are available, the story will be updated.

Other schools will operate normally.

