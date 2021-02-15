City to consider updating neighborhood council boundaries

Neighborhood Council boundaries have not been adjusted as properties have been annexed into the city limits and during their Feb. 16 meeting, City Commissioners will be asked to adopt a resolution creating a formal process for updating those boundaries.

The commission adopted a resolution in 1997 that set boundaries for the nine neighborhood councils. It did not include language pertaining to subsequent annexations that would amend/extend those boundaries, according to the city staff report.

“The extending of the neighborhood council boundaries was thought to be part of the city’s annexation process. However, it has become known this was a false assumption,” according to the city staff report.

Neighborhood councils were established as the result of the 1996 local government study commission. Montana law requires that voters review their form of government every 10 years and in 1996, local voters chose to review the city commission/manager form of government.

In 1996, the study commission opted to keep the form of government that remains in effect now, but wanted to improve accessibility and recommended three changes to the city’s charter.

Those recommendations were to increase the size of the commission from a mayor and four commissioners to a mayor and six commissioners; lengthen the term of mayor from two to four years; and reestablish neighborhood councils.

Of those recommendations, only the neighborhood councils were adopted by voters in 1996, according to the city.

As proposed the new neighborhood council boundaries would be:

Neighborhood Council 1: The northern boundary is the Sun River, the southern is the city limit line, the eastern is the Missouri River and the western is the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 2: The northern boundary is the Norwest Bypass, the southern is the Sun River, the eastern is the Missouri River and the western is the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 3: The northern boundary is the city limit line, the southern is the Northwest Bypass, the eastern and western boundaries are the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 4: The northern and eastern boundaries are the city limit line, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, and the western is 36th Street from 10th Avenue South north to 9th Avenue North, then east to 38th Street North, then north to the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 5: The northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern and southern boundaries are the city limit line and the western boundary is 20th Street South.

Neighborhood Council 6: The northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the southern boundary is the city limit line, the eastern is 20th Street South, and the western is the Missouri River. This district also includes the incorporated areas of

Castle Pines Addition and Riverside Townhomes Addition.

Neighborhood Council 7: The northern and western boundaries are the Missouri River, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern boundary is 10th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 7th Avenue South, then east to 12th Street South and north to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North and north to the Missouri River

Neighborhood Council 8: The northern boundary is the Missouri River, the southern boundary is Central Avenue, the eastern boundary is 36th Street from Central Avenue north to 9th Avenue North then east to 38th Street and north to the Missouri River, the western boundary is 12th Street north from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North and then north to the Missouri River.

Neighborhood Council 9: The northern boundary is Central Avenue, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern is 36th Street South, and the western is 10th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 7th Avenue South, then east to 12th Street South and then north to Central Avenue

