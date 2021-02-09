CCHD booking those on waiting list for next batch of vaccines; Malmstrom expanding availability; VA receives more doses for veterans

The Cascade County City-County Health Department is not holding online scheduling this week for the COVID-19 vaccine appointments for next week.

Instead, all appointments will be booked from the existing waiting list.

“Interest in the waiting list has been very high, so in order to get through as many names as possible on the waiting list, online scheduling is temporarily suspended. Individuals near the top of the list will receive a call or email to schedule their appointments,” according to a CCHD release.

Online scheduling will resume for future clinics and those dates will be announced by CCHD.

If you are 70 or older and have not already put yourself on the waiting list, email vaccine@cascadecountymt.gov or call 406-791-9250 and leave the following information:

Full name and spelling

Home address

Phone number (if calling) and/or email address

Date of birth

Residents are asked to use one of the routes to get on the waiting list, not both, as that creates duplicate entries and slows the process.

At this time, the vaccination list phone line and email will remain open at all hours and people do not have to wait for scheduled times to join the waiting list.

“Please be aware that you will not receive a call back indicating that we received your message. We will call you once your name is at the top of the list and we are ready to schedule your appointment. Emails will receive an auto-reply. Note that you will only receive one. If you email us more than once, you will not receive more than one auto-reply,” according to CCHD.

As of Feb. 8, 10, 976 doses had been administered in Cascade County and 2,855 had been fully vaccinated, according to the state dashboard.

On Feb. 9, Cascade County added 75 new cases, bringing the total to 7,474 cases in Cascade County and of those, 342, according to the state map.

At Great Falls Public Schools, 40 employees in the healthcare fields were getting their second dose of the vaccine on Feb 9, Superintendent Tom Moore told the school board during their Feb. 8 meeting and 143 qualified in Phase 1b and received their first dose last week.

As of Feb. 8, there were 10 active cases within the district and only 10 staff members out on leave, down significantly from 163 in mid-November, Moore said.

At Malmstrom Air Force Base, the 341st Medical Group has opened the vaccine by appointment to all active duty service members, GS civilians and contractors; those 65 years of age and older; and those 18-64 with increased risk as defined by certain conditions.

On Feb. 8, the Montana VA Health Care System is scheduled to receive its largest dose of the vaccine yet to make 500 appointments for Great Falls area veterans and staff, according to Sen. Jon Tester’s office.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only for eligible and enrolled veterans. High risk veterans—veterans identified as persons 75 years or older or with a medical condition that may put them at increased risk based on CDC risk criteria and Veterans Health Administration guidance—will be called first to schedule vaccine appointments. If a Montana veteran is not enrolled in VHA health care, they are encouraged to call (877) 468-8387 and select Option 4 to find out if they are eligible, according to Tester’s office.

