Business Bites: JJs Bakery closing; Little Shell office renovation; GFPS pre-apprenticeship program; Daydream Boutique going online only

JJ’s Bakery is closing and John Williams, owner, said that they’re going to focus on their other restaurant, Burger Bunker on 5th Street, to include a soup centered storefront in the space where Big Bang Pizza was located.

The bakery will be fully operational until April 2.

“We want to first thank our amazing customers that kept us thriving for the last decade. Some of the people we have met and relationships we have built will be cherished forever. Secondly, we would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff that has helped us along the way. This was an exceedingly difficult decision made harder by the fact that the Bakery was and is doing very well,” Williams posted on the bakery page.

The Montana Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians is remodeling the east portion of the building at 615 Central Ave. W. to create more usable space and work on the façade. The city received a permit application in November for the work from Tyson Kraft of Nelson Architects on behalf of the Tribe and the permit was issued in December.

The Great Falls Public Schools has launched a pre-apprenticeship program designed to prepare students to enter and succeed in a registered apprenticeship program, and ultimately a career. The curriculum was designed in collaboration with Montana Department of Labor and the construction industry to ensure that students have the skills necessary to meet industry standards and is integrated directly into their existing curriculum and structure. Quality programs like this address the skilled labor shortage that is jeopardizing economic expansion in Montana, according to a release from GFPS.

“The Great Falls Public School’s carpenter pre-apprenticeship program aligns with industry standards to ensure that these students are able to seamlessly transition into a full apprenticeship programs should they choose to continue on after graduation,” Jay Reardon, director of the Montana Registered Apprenticeship, said in a release.

GFPS celebrated the groundbreaking of the high school house at 1509 3rd Ave. N.W. in September, marking the 23rd year of the program and it will be the 43rd house completed by GFSP high school students through the district’s Career and Technical Education program, NeighborWorks Great Falls and community supporters through monetary donations and in-kind gifts.

Student enrollment for the high school souse has increased during the last four years, according to the district, adn all 26 students are enrolled in the pre-apprenticeship program offered through the Montana Department of Labor, according to GFPS.

The pre-apprenticeship program allows the high school house students the chance to receive hours toward the apprenticeship program. This year is the largest group to sign up for the program, according to GFPS, with 360 on the job hours and 112 related instructional hours available.

The Daydream Boutique at 800 10th Ave. S. is closing their store front and going online only.

