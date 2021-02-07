County Commission schedules special meeting to discuss candidates for vacancy

Cascade County Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting for 2 p.m. Feb. 10 to discuss and potentially select a candidate to fill the vacancy on the commission.

The vacancy was created by Jane Weber’s resignation, effective Jan. 22.

The remaining two commissioners, Jim Larson and Joe Briggs, interviewed Don Ryan, Amy Rapp and Vanessa Hayden for the position.

Initially, Casey Schreiner and Helena Lovick were the candidates recommended by the Cascade County Democratic Central Committee, along with Ryan, for consideration, but Schreiner and Lovick dropped out after taking full time employment elsewhere.

The committee met Jan. 7 to select three names, which are Casey Schreiner, Don Ryan and Helena Lovick, according to Carl Donovan, committee chairman. Since Schreiner dropped out, commissioners scheduled an interview with the next candidate on the list, which was Rapp.

When Lovick dropped out, commissioners scheduled an interview with Hayden.

Under state law, the commissioners must replace Weber, a Democrat, with someone from the Democratic party. The candidates must have resided in Weber’s district three for at least two years preceding the date of Weber’s retirement.

The remaining commissioners can choose one to appoint to her seat, but that person will have to run again in 2022 at the next general election and then again in 2024 to reinstate the district three seat cycle.

The candidates who submitted letters of interest to fill Weber’s seat, according to Donovan, are:

Casey Schreiner

Vanessa Hayden

David Phillips

Helena Lovick

Don Ryan

Amy Rapp

Randall Knowles

The special meeting with be accessible via Zoom through the Cascade County website: www.cascadecountymt.gov. Contact the Commission Office at 454-6810 with questions.

