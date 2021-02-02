City seeking applicants for multiple advisory boards

The City Commission is accepting applications to serve on several boards and commissions. Applicants must live within the city limits.

PARK AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD

There are two openings on the Park and Recreation Advisory Board for three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2023.

The board consists of seven members and advises the City Commission and the city manager on all matters related to the Park and Recreation programs in the city. Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Patty Rearden at 771-1265. Application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Feb. 24.

PLANNING ADVISORY BOARD

There are two openings on the Planning Advisory Board for three-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2023.

The seven-member board advises the City Commission on many aspects of Great Falls area growth and development including amendments to the Growth Plan, zoning, land subdivision, annexation, transportation planning, planning roadway improvements and related general planning issues.

The board meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 3 p.m. For more information contact Craig Raymond at 455-8530. Application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Feb. 24.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT/APPEALS

There is one opening on the Board of Adjustment/Appeals for a three-year term through Sept. 30, 2023.

The board hears and decides appeals regarding zoning, housing, and building codes and ordinances; hears and decides requests for variances from standards set forth in zoning ordinances; and hears and decides all other matters referred to the board regarding zoning, housing, and building ordinances. Candidates with architecture, design backgrounds or experience in construction matters would be preferable but not required.

The board meets on demand on the first Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. Contact Craig Raymond at 455-8530 for more information. Application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Feb. 24.

PARKING ADVISORY COMMISSION

There is one opening for the remainder of a three-year term through April 30, 2022.

The commission consists of five members, appointed by the City Commission, and an ex-officio member appointed by the Business Improvement District.

Experience or interest in the Great Falls Central Business District is helpful but not necessary.

The commission advises the City Commission, City Manager, and Planning and Community Development staff on matters related to parking issues within the downtown parking district. For more information, contact Craig Raymond at 455-8530. Application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Feb. 24.

MANSFIELD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ADVISORY BOARD

There is one opening on the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board to fill the remainder of a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

The board consists of five to seven members who advise on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms. Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon.

For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 455-8510. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 24.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

There is an opening for one citizen to serve on the Audit Committee for a three year term through June 30, 2023.

The committee was established by the City Commission in October 1992 and consists of six members to include the mayor, a commissioner, the city manager, the Fiscal Services director and two private citizens.

The committee provides assurance that financial disclosures made by management reasonably portray the City’s financial condition, results of operations and plans and long-term commitments. Experience or interest in financial information is helpful.

For more information, contact Melissa Kinzler at 455-8476. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

ADVISORY COMMISSION ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS

There are currently several openings on the ACIR Commission. The Commission consists of nine to eleven members and provides support, coordination and exchange of information for international programs in the community.

Meetings are generally held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

For additional information, contact Krista Artis at 455-8450. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

