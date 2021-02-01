Neighborhood Councils 6 and 3 meet this week

Neighborhood Council 6 meets Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, council vacancy, election of officers, GFPD police chief retirement announcement/replacement plans and neighborhood concerns.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Agenda items include committee reports, Calumet update, visioning and goal setting, council Facebook page update, bylaw review, GFPD police chief retirement announcement/replacement plans and neighborhood concerns. Register for the virtual meeting here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

