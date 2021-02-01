County schedules next interview to fill commission vacancy

Cascade County Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting for Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. to interview Vanessa Hayden for the commissioner vacancy.

Hayden was next on the list of candidates provided by the Cascade County Democratic Central Committee to replace Jane Weber, who’s resignation was effective Jan. 22.

Lovick drops from consideration for County Commission vacancy

Helena Lovick and Casey Schreiner had been on the list of three recommended for interviews by the committee, but both recently dropped out of consideration after being offered full time employment.

Commissioner Jim Larson said last week that they were awaiting advice from the County Attorney’s Office on how to proceed after Lovick dropped out.

County schedules remaining interviews for Commission vacancy; Schreiner drops out

Larson and Commissioner Joe Briggs interviewed Don Ryan on Jan. 25 for the position. They interviewed Amy Rapp on Jan. 28.

Democrats select three names for consideration to replace Weber for County Commission seat

Names were forwarded to commissioners by the Cascade County Democratic Central Committee to replace Weber.

Weber resigning from County Commission

The committee met Jan. 7 to select three names, which are Casey Schreiner, Don Ryan and Helena Lovick, according to Carl Donovan, committee chairman. Since Schreiner dropped out, commissioners scheduled an interview with the next candidate on the list, which was Rapp.

Under state law, the commissioners must replace Weber, a Democrat, with someone from the Democratic party. The candidates must have resided in Weber’s district three for at least two years preceding the date of Weber’s retirement.

The remaining commissioners can choose one to appoint to her seat, but that person will have to run again in 2022 at the next general election and then again in 2024 to reinstate the district three seat cycle.

The candidates who submitted letters of interest to fill Weber’s seat, according to Donovan, are:

Casey Schreiner

Vanessa Hayden

David Phillips

Helena Lovick

Don Ryan

Amy Rapp

Randall Knowles

The special meeting with be accessible via Zoom through the Cascade County website: www.cascadecountymt.gov. Contact the Commission Office at 454-6810 with any questions or register in advance for the meeting here.

