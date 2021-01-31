Sunday Reads: Jan. 31
Hope you enjoyed the sunshine this weekend Great Falls, here’s this week’s reading list.
The New York Times: Firefighters battle an unseen hazard: their gear could be toxic
Pew: Public health systems still aren’t ready for the next pandemic
The New York Times: Millions meant for public health threats were diverted elsewhere, watchdog says
Grist: 25 states promised to stay in the Paris Agreement. Did they follow through?
Hechinger Report: What happens when students research inequality in their own schools
PBS: How the pandemic is propelling demand for short-term college programs
Curbed: Even before COVID, superstar cities were shrinking
Next City: How cities are reimagining our democracy
Missoulian: Missoulian building sale expected to close in spring; printing to be relocated
The Atlantic: The pandemic has erased entire categories of friendship
Associated Press: Insurers add food to coverage menu as way to improve health
The New York Times: How America’s food system could change under Biden
Eater Chicago: With delivery apps, the balance scale is severely tipped against restaurants
The New York Times: 5 restaurants on why they’re hibernating this winter
Eater: Instagram really isn’t optional for restaurants anymore