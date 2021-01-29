Lovick drops from consideration for County Commission vacancy

Helena Lovick withdrew her name from consideration to fill the vacancy on the Cascade County Commission on Jan. 29.

She was scheduled to interview with the remaining two County Commissioners today.

The vacancy was filled by the resignation of Jane Weber, which was effective Jan. 22.

In an email to commissioners Friday morning, Lovick wrote, “late yesterday, I was unexpectedly offered a full-time position with my former employer. I did not apply for the position nor did I anticipate an offer was forthcoming. After careful consideration, I believe it is in the best interest of my family for me to accept the job offer. I regrettably withdraw my name from consideration for the Cascade County Commission. I have notified the chair of the Cascade County Democrats about my withdrawal. I truly appreciate the importance of the county commission and I apologize for the inconvenience and late notice.”

Lovick is the second candidate to withdraw from consideration. Casey Schreiner withdrew last week after being offered a job with Alluvion Health. Commissioners did not send a media release about his withdrawal.

Commissioner Jim Larson said that they are awaiting an opinion from the County Attorney’s Office on how to proceed.

Larson and Commissioner Joe Briggs interviewed Don Ryan on Jan. 25 for the position. They interviewed Amy Rapp on Jan. 28.

Names were forwarded to commissioners by the Cascade County Democratic Central Committee to replace Weber.

The committee met Jan. 7 to select three names, which are Casey Schreiner, Don Ryan and Helena Lovick, according to Carl Donovan, committee chairman. Since Schreiner dropped out, commissioners scheduled an interview with the next candidate on the list, which was Rapp.

Under state law, the commissioners must replace Weber, a Democrat, with someone from the Democratic party. The candidates must have resided in Weber’s district three for at least two years preceding the date of Weber’s retirement.

The remaining commissioners can choose one to appoint to her seat, but that person will have to run again in 2022 at the next general election and then again in 2024 to reinstate the district three seat cycle.

The candidates who submitted letters of interest to fill Weber’s seat, according to Donovan, are:

Casey Schreiner

Vanessa Hayden

David Phillips

Helena Lovick

Don Ryan

Amy Rapp

Randall Knowles

