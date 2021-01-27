GFFR promotes two for battalion chiefs

Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jeremy Jones has selected two new battalion chiefs.

The move is another in the process of internal moves to fill vacancies created by retirements and promotions.

Jay Jarrett and Darrin Hirose have been promoted to battalion chiefs and their promotions become effective Feb. 14, according to Jones.

Jarret was hired in 2000, attained his paramedic certificate in 2002 and has served as captain/paramedic for the last eight years. He’s a graduate of Montana State University.

Hirose was hired in 2001, progressed through the ranks, and attained the position of captain in 2011. Hirose is a second generation firefighter for the City of Great Falls, with his father, Jim Hirose serving as fire chief from 1995-2001.

