GFPS board election set for May 4

One seat is up for election on the board of trustees for the Great Falls Public Schools district and that election is set for May 4.

The seat that is open this year is currently held by Teresa Schreiner.

The district could also run a levy on this ballot though officials haven’t indicated any plans to do so, they have until April 2 to decide, according to Brian Patrick, GFPS operations director.

According to the Cascade County Elections Office, no one has yet filed for the seat and filing closes March 25.

If only one person files to run for the school board seat, the district could cancel the election and declare a winner by acclamation, Patrick said.

The district will conduct the election by mail ballot and the estimated cost is $40,000, Patrick said.

