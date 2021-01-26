County seeking proposals for jail medical services

Cascade County requesting proposals for medical services at the Adult Detention Center.

Planned Parenthood of Montana is the current provider and proposals are due March 17.

The full request is available here.

The primary objective of the contract is to provide onsite “medically necessary services and maintain a level of quality service in accordance with National Correctional Health Care Standards, the American Correctional Association and in

accordance with federal and state laws. The proposal for health care services shall include health care personnel, direct medical services for inmates, and coordination of off-site medical care and other services that may be needed.”

Proposals for the contract are expected to: “maintain and/or maximize the use of the county’s on-site medical unit to meet the medical needs of inmates (e.g., initial physical assessments, ongoing evaluation and treatment of minor medical conditions, reduction of off-site medical trips, and stabilization of urgent and emergency medical conditions); maintain and/or enhance on-site dental services program to meet the basic dental needs of inmates (e.g., initial assessment, extractions, examinations, and emergency treatment); establish an on-site mental health care system to meet the needs of the inmates and; maintain off-site contractor network of hospitals, physicians, and other ancillary

medical contractors to provide medically necessary services to inmates when those services cannot be delivered at the detention facility or by the medical contractor.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

