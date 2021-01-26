Business Bite: Brookdale under new ownership

Brookdale Great Falls is under new ownership.

Compass Senior Living, based in Eugene, Ore., is the new majority owner and manager of the 61-unit senior independent living community that will now operate under a new name, The Iris Senior Living, according to a release.

The purchase was finalized Jan. 25 and officials from Compass Senior Living will be onsite for the transition this week and on a regular basis moving forward, according to the release.

“All employees will continue their employment under the new management including Executive Director Nicole Scott,” according to the release.

For questions about the transition, residents, families and employees may contact Scott at 406-727-0447.

Compass was founded in 2013 and currently operates 35 independent, assisted living, and memory care communities in 10 states, according to a release.

