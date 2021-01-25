County schedules remaining interviews for Commission vacancy; Schreiner drops out

Cascade County Commissioners have scheduled the next two interviews with candidates for the vacancy created by Jane Weber’s resignation, which took effect Jan. 22

The next interviews are with Amy Rapp on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. and Helena Lovick on Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. Agendas and Zoom links will be posted here.

The two remaining commissioners, Jim Larson and Joe Briggs, interviewed Don Ryan on Jan. 25 for the position.

Democrats select three names for consideration to replace Weber for County Commission seat

Casey Schreiner had been a candidate for the position, but said last week that he was accepted a position with Alluvion Health so pulled his name from consideration.

The names were forwarded to commissioners by the Cascade County Democratic Central Committee to replace Weber.

Weber resigning from County Commission

The committee met Jan. 7 to select three names, which are Casey Schreiner, Don Ryan and Helena Lovick, according to Carl Donovan, committee chairman. Since Schreiner dropped out, commissioners scheduled an interview with the next candidate on the list.

Under state law, the commissioners must replace Weber, a Democrat, with someone from the Democratic party. The candidates must have resided in Weber’s district three for at least two years preceding the date of Weber’s retirement.

The remaining commissioners can choose one to appoint to her seat, but that person will have to run again in 2022 at the next general election and then again in 2024 to reinstate the district three seat cycle.

The candidates who submitted letters of interest to fill Weber’s seat, according to Donovan, are:

Casey Schreiner

Vanessa Hayden

David Phillips

Helena Lovick

Don Ryan

Amy Rapp

Randall Knowles

