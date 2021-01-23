Sunday Reads: Jan. 24

Here’s this week’s reading list. Have a great week Great Falls.

Associated Press: A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases

The Washington Post: It’s like a Little Free Library, but there’s art inside. People are flocking to it, tiny art in hand.

Missoulian: Report: Cost of living a challenge to Missoula County residents

NPR: Defined by scandal at Voice of America, CEO resigns at Biden’s request

The New York Times: He just wanted to play catch. They got relief from troubled times.

Atlanta Magazine: “Pocket neighborhoods” could be crucial for variety and affordability in Atlanta

Associated Press: New CDC director takes over beleaguered agency amid crisis

The New York Times: Ex-C.D.C. chief on challenge of serving Trump during pandemic

The Washington Post: Baby boomers, to retailers’ surprise, are dominating online shopping

The New Yorker: Covering the COVID-19 crisis in the Navajo Nation

The New York Times: A slice of what education looks like in pandemic America

Montana Free Press: Who enforces whom?

