Dogsgiving: Pyper Luna

Name: Pyper Luna

Age: 2

Breed: Toy Aussie

Humans: Rachel and Jesse Schrock

Where did you come from? Glasgow

What’s your favorite toy? My stuffed Kiwi.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I get to sit on the bed all day and watch my chickens out the window, and watch for my friends (deer) to come visit.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Poop in the house.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Chase my friends in the neighbors field.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Where’s your favorite patio? Never been to any, I am a little crazy around people, they all need to give me loves all the time.

What are your aliases? Auss-Hole, Pyper pigmayas, Pypes.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My big sister Harley – she is a 13 year old Shih Tzu, she doesn’t like me very much most of the time though.

What’s your favorite place to go? Anywhere with my people.

What are your hobbies? Chewing my chewys, watching out the window, chasing squirrels up trees, chasing my friends when they come over, at bedtime I like to share my peoples pillows with them.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I don’t eat mommy and daddy’s stuff, I am a good girl.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? I used to see my friend Carmen at Country Chic, but she is not there anymore, so last time I went to a new girl at LePooch.

What’s your fitness routine? Run, chase things, run more, look for more things to chase.

What are you thankful for? My people, I love my people.

