Dogsgiving: Lulu Belle

Name: Lulu Belle

Age: Almost 4

Breed: Pug

Humans: The Babbitt family

Where did you come from? Jack’s pets great falls

What’s your favorite toy? Nylabone

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Making my daddy smile.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Poop in the basement.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Don’t take me bye bye.

Where’s your favorite patio? MT Pints

What are your aliases? Piglet, Billy, lou belle, pigga

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Harry

What’s your favorite place to go? Petsmart

What are your hobbies? Hiking the rivertrail, kicking my dad’s elbow, sleeping…I’m a pug!

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Filet mignon

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch, my sister Courtney takes me.

What’s your fitness routine? Jogging to the kitchen each morning for a cookie.

What are you thankful for? My family, they all love me and fight for my attention.

