Business Bites: Little Shell health clinic; Electric City Coffee birthday; valentines for foster kids; The Refinery opens; office space; hotel closures

Little Shell Chippewa Tribe clinic

The Little Shell Chippewa Tribe has purchased the former animal hospital at 425 Smelter Ave. N.E. for a new healthcare clinic.

The tribe has done some demolition inside and worked with Nelson Architects to remodel the space that will include dental, vision, pharmacy, radiology and lab services for Little Shell members, according to Molly Wendland, health director for the tribe.

Wendland said that they’re also incorporating traditional medicine and healing and coordinating with their housing person to “address whole person care.”

They’re hoping to open the clinic by the end of the summer and are working with Indian Health Service for hiring providers and developing the price structure for their members.

The tribe has more than 5,600 members so far and enrollment has been climbing, Wendland said, since the tribe was federally recognized in December 2019.

The tribe is focusing on Cascade, Blaine, Hill and Glacier counties and has considered telehealth options with the design of the new clinic, Wendland said.

The Refinery

The Refinery, a creative collective offering a variety of holistic services and goods, at 16 5th St. S. opened at the of December.

Electric City Coffee

Electric City Coffee is celebrating their sixth birthday on Jan. 14.

“It all started with a dream, an amazing family and friends. Thank you to all our team and customers who have supported us thru these last six years. We appreciate you from the bottom of our hearts.

Valentines for foster kids

CASA-CAN is hosting a Valentine’s drive and the cards will be given to foster children in our community who have experienced abuse or neglect.

There are two ways to participate: donate your valentines at the CASA-CAN office at 415 2nd Ave. N., Suite 100

or mail your valentines to CASA-CAN at 315 2nd Ave. N.

Donate from through Feb. 1.

Office space

Scott Blumfield of Catalyst Commercial has five Opportunity Zone businesses condos for sale or lease in the former Wells Fargo building that now houses Opportunity Bank on the corner of 1st Avenue North and 3rd Street. The building was constructed in 1914 and remodeling is in progress.

Hotel closures

The Wingate by Wyndham has joined the TraveLodge in temporarily closing until spring when overnight visitation picks back up. Wingate closed in November and the property is also listed for sale. The TraveLodge downtown is undergoing a renovation.

