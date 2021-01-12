Cascade County moves into next phase of vaccination plan next week

The Cascade County City-County Health Department is working with community partners to finish Phase 1A vaccinations to healthcare workers throughout the county this week.

Beginning the week of Jan. 18, the community will be able to move into Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine allocation plan.

The county will begin receiving allocations regularly and individuals in Phase 1 B will be vaccinated over the next few months, according to CCHD.

“More information will be released early next week. Please do not show up at health agencies or call inquiring about vaccine availability before information is released about Phase 1B early next week. This takes valuable time away from our health agencies who are already overwhelmed,” according to a CCHD release.

In Phase 1B, per CCHD, the following groups are eligible for vaccination:

Persons aged 70 years and older

American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications

Persons aged 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions. Qualifying medical conditions include: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Down Syndrome Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2) Sickle cell disease Type 1 & 2 Diabetes mellitus On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications.



Gov. Greg Gianforte’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan anticipates that it will take two months for all Montanans in these populations to receive their first dose of the vaccine. You can read the full vaccination plan, updated Jan. 5, here.

On Jan. 12, Cascade County added 56 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,954. Of those, 464 are currently active, according to the state map.

CCHD is continuing to encourage residents to take the following precautions to prevent the virus’ spread:

Staying home when you are sick and getting tested if symptoms are consistent with COVID-19

Limiting interactions with others and thinking critically about the necessity of engaging in certain events/outings/gatherings

Social distancing wherever possible

Universal masking and proper mask wearing

Good sanitation practices and hand washing

Quarantining if you are a close contact, remaining in quarantine for at least 10 days, and notifying a health care provider if you experience any symptoms

Isolating if you are positive, and notifying everyone you were in contact with for 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to test dateg

