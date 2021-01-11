Crews responding to chlorine gas leak at Malteurop

Crews are responding to a chlorine gas leak at Malteurop, according to Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jeremy Jones.

Malteurop is near ADF International in the Central Montana Agricultural and Technology Park tax increment district.

GFFR crews, in conjunction with Malteurop employees, “are addressing the issue inside the structure at this time with more information to follow. Please avoid the area to allow for responders to mitigate the scene,” according to Jones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

