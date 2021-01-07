MDT work on HWY 87 north of Great Falls done until spring

The Montana Department of Transportation has completed the embankment, or foundation soil, placement portion of the U.S. Highway 87 project between Dent Bridge Road to just north of Great Bear Avenue. This fall, Schellinger Construction crews have placed embankment along both sides of the roadway in preparation for full spring construction, according to a release from MDT.

“We are grateful for the community’s patience during this project,” Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter said in a release. “Our team has completed this initial settlement process so that we are able to move forward with full spring construction. This winter, drivers can anticipate clear roadways without delay. Crews won’t be returning until spring.”

MDT construction project on Highway 87 north of city underway

This fall, the embankment was unloaded onto the sides of the roadway and left to settle. Allowing it to settle this winter will create a solid foundation for crews to begin road-widening work in the spring.

This spring’s roadwork will include the addition of passing lanes and turn lanes. These lanes will be added intermittently throughout the seven-mile stretch. MDT’s goal with this project is to increase traffic flow and safety for drivers throughout the area.

The spring schedule will be largely dependent upon the weather, as warm and dry conditions are needed for successful roadway work. Crews anticipate working from spring of 2021 through November of 2021. The majority of roadwork will be completed this year.

Then, in 2022, workers will return briefly to finish painting and chip sealing the road. Travelers should anticipate delays when traveling this stretch of highway.

For those who would like regular updates, contact Becca MacLean at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the project hotline at (406) 207-4484 during business hours. You can also sign up to receive updates by texting “GREATFALLSNORTH” to 41411. For more information about the project, visit the project webpage.

