City resumes issuing safety inspection renewals

The city’s safety inspection certificate renewals are being printed and mailed.

Businesses should received the renewals in the mail over the next few weeks and the deadline to return them to the city before penalties and interest will be applied is Feb. 15.

Professional license, safety inspection certificate renewals delayed

If you have questions regarding the SIC renewals, call 727-8070.

The renewals with the invoice can be mailed to Great Falls Fire Rescue, P.O. Box 5021, Great Falls, 59403.

The renewals can be paid in person at Fire Station 1, 105 9th St. S.

Per Title 5 of the City of Great Falls, all businesses in a building or office, in the jurisdictional limits of the city are required to obtain a safety inspection certificate. If your business does not have a SIC, go to the city website for further information and to download an application.

