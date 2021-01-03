County modifies rules regarding carrying of weapons after voters approve ballot iniative

County Commissioners voted unanimously during their Dec. 22 meeting to modify the regulations regarding weapons within Cascade County on first reading.

On the November ballot, voters statewide approved LR-130, limiting the authority of local governments to restrict the carrying of firearms.

The new law went into effect Jan. 1, 2021, but many local governments have to update their own regulations to comply with the new state law.

Under the new law, as approved by voters, some of the county’s regulations cannot be enforced, according to Carey Ann Haight, chief of the civil division of the county attorney’s office.

Haight said the commission will hold a second reading on the proposed changes and then there’s another 30 days for public review before the changes are finalized.

“We have no choice and we’re acting as promptly as we can,” Haight told commissioners.

LR-130 removes a local government’s ability to “regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons or to restrict the carrying of unconcealed firearms except in publicly owned and occupied buildings under the local government unit’s jurisdiction. It repeals a local government unit’s authority to prevent or suppress the possession of firearms by convicted felons, adjudicated mental incompetents, illegal aliens, and minors although federal and other state firearm restrictions remain unchanged, including for these individuals,” according to Haight’s staff report.

The revised weapons ordinance, as approved by county commissioners, supersedes and replaces the previous regulations, which had prohibited “the carrying of concealed and unconcealed weapons to, at or on the following places and premises: a) any public assembly located within Cascade County, including but not limited to local judicial proceedings; b) any park under the jurisdiction of Cascade County; and c) any school within Cascade County.”

The county’s regulations still prohibit the carrying of any unpermitted concealed or unconcealed weapon at any publicly owned and occupied building under Cascade County jurisdiction, including but not limited to the Cascade County Courthouse, Cascade County Courthouse Annex, Executive Plaza, Health Department and ExpoPark facilities.

Commissioner Joe Briggs said that there are still federal laws regarding weapons near schools and Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said school boards have the right to regulate weapons in schools.

The Great Falls Public Schools district has not yet responded to The Electric’s request for information on how LR-130 will impact their policies regarding weapons on school property.

The City of Great Falls also regulates weapons within the city limits and the City Commission has not yet taken any action regarding changes to those rules under LR-130, nor have officials yet responded to The Electric’s questions on the issue.

