CCHD: 12 more COVID-19 related deaths in Cascade County

The Cascade County City-County Health Department announced Dec. 31 that there had been 12 more COVID-19 related deaths of county residents since Dec. 23, bringing the county’s total to 107.

These individuals were:

1 male in his 60s

4 females in their 70s

2 males in their 70s

1 female in her 80s

2 males in their 80s

2 males in their 90s

“We are deeply sorry for the families and friends of these individuals, and hope that Cascade County residents can join together to lend them compassion and support, particularly as we wrap up the holiday season and head into the New Year,” according to CCHD.

CCHD is continuing to encourage residents to follow the following health precautions:

Staying home when you are sick and getting tested if symptoms are consistent with COVID-19

Limiting interactions with others and thinking critically about the necessity of engaging in certain events/outings/gatherings

Social distancing wherever possible

Universal masking and proper mask wearing

Good sanitation practices and hand washing

Quarantining if you are a close contact, remaining in quarantine for at least 10 days, and notifying a health care provider if you experience any symptoms

Isolating if you are positive, and notifying everyone you were in contact with for 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to test date

