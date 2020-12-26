Sunday Reads: Dec. 26
Merry Christmas Great Falls and Happy New Year!
Associated Press: ‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts
NPR: Fishermen team up with food banks to help hungry families
Harvest Public Media: Midwest hemp is still getting its footing, but growers aren’t giving up yet
The New York Times: How cities lost control of police discipline
Elle: The journalist and the pharma bro
Route Fifty: ‘A lost generation:’ Community colleges report record enrollment declines
Axios: Cities are bleeding revenue because of COVID-19
The Washington Post: Justice Department sues Walmart, alleging it helped fuel opioid crisis
Food and Environment Reporting Network: The tasting menu at the end of the world
ProPublica: The big thaw: How Russia could dominate a warming world
The Wall Street Journal: For farmers and consumers, a crazy year in food
Smithsonian Magazine: The top 10 dinosaur discoveries of 2020
Reuters: Explainer-U.S. vaccine rollout’s next challenge: Verifying who is ‘essential’
The New York Times: Isolation helps homeless population escape worst of virus
Kaiser Health News: Inside the first chaotic days of the effort to vaccinate America