Sunday Reads: Dec. 26

Merry Christmas Great Falls and Happy New Year!

Associated Press: ‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

NPR: Fishermen team up with food banks to help hungry families

Harvest Public Media: Midwest hemp is still getting its footing, but growers aren’t giving up yet

The New York Times: How cities lost control of police discipline

Elle: The journalist and the pharma bro

Route Fifty: ‘A lost generation:’ Community colleges report record enrollment declines

Axios: Cities are bleeding revenue because of COVID-19

The Washington Post: Justice Department sues Walmart, alleging it helped fuel opioid crisis

Food and Environment Reporting Network: The tasting menu at the end of the world

ProPublica: The big thaw: How Russia could dominate a warming world

The Wall Street Journal: For farmers and consumers, a crazy year in food

Smithsonian Magazine: The top 10 dinosaur discoveries of 2020

Reuters: Explainer-U.S. vaccine rollout’s next challenge: Verifying who is ‘essential’

The New York Times: Isolation helps homeless population escape worst of virus

Kaiser Health News: Inside the first chaotic days of the effort to vaccinate America

