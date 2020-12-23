County adds 4 more COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade County City-County Health Department said Dec. 23 that there have been four more COVID-19 related deaths since Dec. 11.

That brings the total to 95 total COVID-19 related deaths of county residents.

These individuals were two females in their 70s and two males in their 70s.

“We are deeply sorry for the families and friends of these individuals, and hope that Cascade County residents can join together to lend them compassion and support, particularly during this holiday season,” CCHD said in a release.

On Dec. 23, the county added 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,486, according to the state map.

Of those, 1,467 are currently active, according to the state.

As of Dec. 22, Great Falls Public Schools had 39 active cases.

CCHD is reminding residents to take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Staying home when you are sick and getting tested if symptoms are consistent with COVID-19

Limiting interactions with others and thinking critically about the necessity of engaging in certain events/outings/gatherings

Social distancing wherever possible

Universal masking and proper mask wearing

Good sanitation practices and hand washing

Quarantining if you are a close contact, remaining in quarantine for at least 10 days, and notifying a health care provider if you experience any symptoms

Isolating if you are positive, and notifying everyone you were in contact with for 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to test date.

