GFFR hosting reverse holiday parade with emergency responders

Great Falls Fire Rescue is hosting a reverse holiday parade Dec. 22 from 1-3 p.m. in front of the Civic Center at 2 Park Drive S.

“Great Falls first responders will create a bright and cheery display with their emergency vehicles near the city’s Christmas tree. Santa will be in attendance along with several agency personnel,” according to a city release.

Community members are encouraged visit the display and show their holiday spirit with a wave or honk as they drive by.

The event rules, according to the city, are:

Drivers must adhere to all traffic laws, including the traffic signal at Central Avenue and Park Drive

Drivers are encouraged to drive slowly past the display but may not stop and impede traffic

Participants must not get out of vehicles or approach the display on foot

Drivers may not use an electronic device to take photos/video while their vehicle is in use

All relevant COVID precautions must be adhered to

If the display starts to cause traffic hazards or issues the event may be ended early, according to the city.

Agencies expected to participate include GFFR, Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and Great Falls Emergency Services.

