Dogsgiving: Tundra

Name: Tundra

Age: I don’t know. I think 4, but I became Tundra about a year ago.

Breed: Siberian Husky

Human(s): Brenya, Dawn, Joe, and Trenton

Where did you come from? My human’s mama saved me after my old human dropped me off on the middle of nowhere. I was with my grumpy brother. We were both so hungry and scared. He has a new family now too. We are both so happy. I don’t know why my old humans didn’t want us anymore, I was confused. It doesn’t matter anymore, though. My new humans tell me I am a good boy every day.

What’s your favorite toy? My bumble bee squeaky.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I learned all the tricks that my new brother & sister can do!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I thought one of my mama’s chickens looked like a fun toy…or maybe dinner.

What do your humans do to make you mad? They pet my new older brother, Hunter, a lot. They act like he’s so great.

Where’s your favorite patio? At home where I can watch the yummy chickens run around.

What are your aliases? Floofy, mostly, and sometimes Buddy.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My new sister, Whisper. She’s deaf but loves to play and really likes to feel me vibrate when I growl and howl.

What’s your favorite place to go? North 40, the employees all say I’m pretty and give me lots of treats.

What are your hobbies? Chewing on my bee, watching chickens, playing with my new sister, and digging in the snow!

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? 3 pounds of bacon. It was really good!

Where do you get your hair and nails done? My mama cuts my nails at home and she gives me baths at Fetch.

What’s your fitness routine? I run! A lot!

What are you thankful for? My new family, and all the treats…and even my new older brother.

