Dogsgiving: Huckleberry

Name: Huckleberry

Age: 5

Breed: Dorkie (Dachshund x Yorkie)

Human: Tracy

Where did you come from? I was adopted in Colorado. I’d been picked up wandering the streets of Kansas and was moved to a shelter in Fort Collins.

What’s your favorite toy? A stuffed llama named Tony.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I’ve trained my human to let me sleep under the covers at night.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? When we moved into our new house, before anything was even unpacked (including towels and soap), I rolled in a fresh pile of poo. It was so much fun!

What do your humans do to make you mad? I really, really hate being ignored!

Where’s your favorite patio? I’m happiest laying in the sun on our front porch at home.

What are your aliases? Huck. Buck. Huck-a-boo. Stinky.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Gus.

What’s your favorite place to go? I love to go wherever my human goes. Especially on walks.

What are your hobbies? Humping my bed. Chewing my nails. Laying in the sun. Barking.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I’m so good. I never eat anything except my treats and dogfood.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? I do my own nails, thank you very much. My human does my hair. I love getting brushed!

What’s your fitness routine? I like to move from one sunny spot on the couch to another. Sometimes I stretch in between.

What are you thankful for? Being adopted and cute sweaters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

