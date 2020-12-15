Malmstrom revises dining policy; vaccine arrives in Great Falls; GFPS COVID numbers decreasing

Malmstrom Air Force Base has changed its indoor dining policy, effective immediately, allowing military members to dine indoors at restaurants where tables are six feet apart and they must leave before 8 p.m.

“I’m happy to announce that we are implementing new guidance, starting today, that seeks to maintain balance while allowing our airmen more latitude,” Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in a release. “Nine months is a long time under these unique and challenging conditions, but I am proud of the way in which we’ve upheld our values while maintaining readiness to execute the mission.”

According to an email that went to military members, the base is defining restaurant as establishments who’s primary business is food service and has an attached kitchen.

Visiting casinos, bars and movie theaters is still prohibited for active duty military, according to a Malmstrom release.

Cascade County added 109 cases on Dec. 15, which includes some from the previous day when the state did a system upgrade and new cases weren’t shown in the state map.

The county’s total is now 6,086 and of those, 1,302 are currently active, according to the state map. There have been 91 COVID-19 related deaths of county residents, according to the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

As of Dec. 15, there were 42 active cases associated with Great Falls Public Schools.

Benefis Health System and the Great Falls Clinic received their allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15.

The Clinic received 500 total doses and will administer the first vaccine Wednesday afternoon to employees. Benefis will begin vaccinating employees on Thursday.

During the Dec. 14 GFPS school board meeting, Superintendent Tom Moore said that as of Monday, there were 515 people within the district isolated or quarantined.

That’s down from 1,188 in mid-November when the district decided to go remote for the week before Thanksgiving due to so many teachers and students being out of classrooms.

Moore said that there have been 44-59 active cases daily within the district since returning to school Nov. 30, and the number of teachers out has been 24-28 daily, or about 3 percent.

Moore said the numbers have declined and that the temporary closure was effective.

He said that AA superintendents are working with the Montana High School Association to monitor COVID numbers as winter sports are scheduled to begin competition Jan. 7-8.

Practices have begun for GFPS and teams are keeping their practices to 25 people or less. That has the swim team at C.M. Russell High broke their practices into four groups, according to Madison George, one of the school’s student representatives at the board meeting.

