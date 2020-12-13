Sunday Reads: Dec. 13
Hope you’re staying warm Great Falls.
The New York Times: For a nation on edge, antacids become hard to find
NPR: ‘Kind of a chess game’: For states, distributing COVID-19 vaccine poses myriad hurdles
Associated Press: Conservationists: Bisons revive, freshwater dolphins dwindle
The New York Times: Pandemic closures devastate restaurant industry’s middle class
Brookings: To weather the coming eviction crisis, cities need better rent relief programs
Food Navigator: Coca-Cola uses pandemic as ‘catalyst for change,’ excuse to ‘spring clean’ innovation pipeline
Reuters: U.S. airline passenger traffic down 62 percent in October -DOT
The New York Times: Social inequalities explain racial gaps in pandemic, studies find
The Washington Post: ‘A lost generation’: Surge of research reveals students sliding backward, most vulnerable worst affected
The Wall Street Journal: What should Americans eat?
L.A. Times: Infected after 5 minutes, from 20 feet away: South Korea study shows coronavirus’ spread indoors
The Washington Post: Covid-19 becomes personal in a South Dakota town as neighbors die and the town debates a mask mandate
The New York Times: Shearing sheep, and hewing to tradition, on an island in Maine