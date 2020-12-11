CCHD announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths in Cascade County; case rate coming down

The Cascade County City-County Health Department said this afternoon that there have been nine more COVID-19 related deaths of county residents since Dec. 4, bringing the county’s total to 91.

These individuals were:

1 male in his 50s

2 females in their 70s

4 males in their 70s

1 female in her 80s

1 male in his 80s

On Dec. 11, the county added 68 new cases, bringing the total to 5,835, according to the state map. Of those, 1,398 are currently active.

U.S. Surgeon General in Montana, encourages COVID-19 vaccine; Montana cases declining, though active cases still high in Cascade County

As of Dec. 10, there were 53 active cases associated with Great Falls Public Schools.

The positivity rate in Cascade County, meaning the number of positive cases per those tested, is currently 18.8 percent, according to CCHD. That’s higher than the state rate, which Gov. Steve Bullock said was 14 percent during a Dec. 10 press conference.

State releases plan for initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

As of Dec. 9, the county’s average daily new case rate had dropped to 88 per 100,000, down from 100 per 100,000 last week.

The county health board implemented stricter COVID-19 guidelines, effective Nov. 1, when the rate was 99 per 100,000 and those restrictions will remain in place until the county reaches a rate of 25 per 100,000 for four consecutive weeks.

CCHD revises quarantine guidelines; announces four COVID-19 deaths

Bullock implemented other restrictions in mid-November, some that were more restrictive than the county’s and those remain in effect until until lifted by the governor.

CCHD recommends the following to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Staying home when you are sick and getting tested if symptoms are consistent with COVID-19

Limiting interactions with others and thinking critically about the necessity of engaging in certain events/outings/gatherings

Social distancing wherever possible

Universal masking and proper mask wearing

Good sanitation practices and hand washing

Quarantining if you are a close contact, remaining in quarantine for at least 10 days, and notifying a health care provider if you experience any symptoms

Isolating if you are positive, and notifying everyone you were in contact with for 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to test date

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

