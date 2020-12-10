Dogsgiving: Lucky

Name: Lucky

Age: 7-9

Breed: Mix/rescue

Human: Bill and Linda Wadman

Where did you come from? Great Falls animal shelter but I was found on the street in Dutton.

What’s your favorite toy? I don’t have a favorite.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I can open zippers.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Opened a zippered cooler and ate 2 chocolate donuts.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Nothing.

Where’s your favorite patio? At my house.

What are your aliases? Bud.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Tig.

What’s your favorite place to go? River’s Edge Trail.

What are your hobbies? Sleeping and cuddling with my humans.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Montana Club steak.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Gentle Groomer.

What’s your fitness routine? Lots of walking and sleeping.

What are you thankful for? My humans.

