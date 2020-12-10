Alluvion holding flu clinic on Friday

Alluvion Health is offering a drive-through flu shot clinic on Friday.

What: Alluvion Health Drive Through Flu Shot Clinic

Who: Open to the public, all ages 12 and older

When: Dec. 11, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Montana Expo Park, enter and exit via 3rd Street Northwest

Watch for instructions upon arrival.

Flu shots are offered at $30, but there is no cost with most insurances. Alluvion Health will accept all insurances and forms of payment. “It is important to note that individuals will never be turned away from any of Alluvion Health’s services due to inability to pay. This includes flu shots,” according to Alluvion.

“We are committed to our community’s ongoing health and safety,” Trista Besich, Alluvion Health CEO, said in a release. “We continue to offer the free COVID-19 drive through testing, as well as these convenient flu shot clinics. We strongly believe that by providing multiple methods for our community to acquire these services, we are promoting the health and safety of all.”

For more information, please visit the Alluvion Health website at www.alluvionhealth.org

