Local businesses team up for holiday toy, food drives

Speaking Socially and Fresh Bread Productions are hosting their annual toy drive for families who may need a little extra help getting toys under the tree this year.

Last year, Jason Kunz of Speaking Socially and Paris Bread of Fresh Bread Productions started the toy drive with their own funds and gave away hundreds of toys.

“I don’t think you need a reason to help people,” Kunz said. “The holidays are rough for a lot of families. Christmas is about doing a little something extra for someone and helping out where you can.”

They’re asking for donations to help purchase toys and jackets for children in Great Falls and surrounding areas.

Speaking Socially and Fresh Bread Productions will match up to $1,000 in donations. You can donate here.

Showdown Food Drive

Showdown Ski Area Neihart is selling lift tickets for $15 on Dec. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. when you bring in 15 cans of food for the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

Food Drive

Bright Eyes Cafe has teamed with Mitchell Supply and 406 Barber Shop for a food drive from Dec. 5-19 to support the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

Donate at any of those stores and receive a raffle ticket for various prizes. Purchase extra raffle tickets for $2, with proceeds going to the food bank. When you donate food, Bright Eyes will give 10 percent off your purchase.

