GFFR names new fire officials

Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jeremy Jones has appointed Robert Shupe as assistant fire chief and Mike McIntosh as fire marshal.

Shupe replaces Jones, who was named chief in October, and McIntosh replaces Dirk Johnson, who retired in October.

Jones named chief at GFFR

Shupe joined GFFR as a firefighter in 1995 and has moved through ranks to battalion chief, according to a city release.

McIntosh joined GFFR as a firefighter in 2003 and spent the last seven years in the Fire Prevention Division and was a captain prior to his promotion to fire marshal, according to a city release.

Steve Hester retires as fire chief; Jones named interim chief

“The assistant fire chief and fire marshal are crucial positions that ensure public safety by providing operational oversight and code enforcement. With the promotion and appointment of these two positions, the Great Falls Fire Rescue Administration Division is now at full strength,” Jones said in a release.

