Sunday Reads: Dec. 6
Here’s this week’s reading list. Hope everyone had a great week.
The Washington Post: Farming on Mars will be a lot harder than ‘The Martian’ made it seem
The Verge: Massachusetts on the verge of becoming first state to ban police use of facial recognition
Kaiser Health News: What happened when the only ER doctor in a rural town got COVID
The Wall Street Journal: UPS slaps shipping limits on Gap, Nike to manage e-commerce surge
NPR: Enrollment by international students in U.S. college plummets
Reuters: Interpol warns that COVID-19 vaccines could be targeted by criminals
The Washington Post: What’s in the $908 billion economic relief proposal
Associated Press: Is shopping in stores during the pandemic safe?
CNBC: Restaurant industry loses jobs for the first time since April as new restrictions hit employment
Vox: Online shopping is booming but so are returns. An old-school solution is gaining steam
New York Magazine: I miss my restaurant family, unfortunately
The Washington Post: CDC says 2-week coronavirus quarantines can be cut to 10 or 7 days
The New York Times: Hidden in plain sight: The ghosts of segregation
The Virginian-Pilot: Cheers! Or not: ‘Scandalous’ 1st Christmas card up for sale
ProPublica: States with few coronavirus restrictions are spreading the virus beyond their borders
Associated Press: At tiny rural hospitals, weary doctors are treating their own friends and family
Eater: Where is the data to support closing outdoor dining in L.A.? It’s complicated
Civil Eats: Black farmers say they were dropped from the USDA’s food box program
The Verge: Rising seas predicted to flood thousands of affordable housing units by 2050
The New York Times: Food delivery apps are booming. Their workers are often struggling.
Vox: The death of the department store and the American middle class
The Washington Post: As thousands of athletes get coronavirus tests, nurses wonder: What about us?