Weber resigning from County Commission

County Commissioner Jane Weber is vacating her set effective Jan. 22.

Under state law, the commissioners must replace Weber, a Democrat, with someone from the Democratic party.

The Cascade County Democratic Central Committee will identify three candidates who have resided in Weber’s district three for at least two years preceding the date of Weber’s retirement.

Cascade County Democratic Central Committee Chairman Carl Donovan said that people interested in the seat should send a letter of interest to him at cjdd72@charter.net by Dec. 18.

The committee will then gather to interview all of the candidates and submit three names for consideration to the county commission.

Donovan said that so far, Casey Schreiner has expressed interest. Schreiner most recently ran as the lieutenant governor candidate with Mike Cooney.

The appointed replacement must run for office in 2022 at the next general election and then again in 2024 to reinstate the district three seat cycle, according to a release.

Weber was appointed to the commission in September 2010 after the resignation of Peggy Beltrone. She ran and was elected to the seat in 2012 and 2018.

In her resignation letter given to Larson and Briggs on Dec. 3, Weber wrote, “it’s time for me to spend more time with my grandchildren, enjoy hiking and skiing Montana’s backcountry, and renovating our family’s historic home.”

Weber serves as the county representative to the City-County Board of Health and has been involved with many historic preservation activities throughout the county.

