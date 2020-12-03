Dogsgiving: Duncan

Name: Duncan

Age: 8ish

Breed: Wiener dog

Human(s): Stephanie

Where did you come from? My human mom rescued me in Boaz, Alabama

What’s your favorite toy? Banana Monkey!

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I recently lost 7 pounds. I hated every minute of it but my back feels better.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Probably ignore my humans. But I’m deaf so they don’t get too mad at me.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Not feed me on time. I KNOW when dinner time is!

Where’s your favorite patio? Grandma’s house in Alabama. It’s a lot warmer there.

What are your aliases? Duncan Butt, Pretty Boy

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My brother, Scooter.

What’s your favorite place to go? Anywhere my humans go!

What are your hobbies? Eating, chasing rabbits in my sleep.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Who knows?! I will eat just about anything though!

Where do you get your hair and nails done? My human mom cuts my nails when I let her.

What’s your fitness routine? I enjoy walking but I’ve been lazy lately. I don’t like the cold and I have delicate paws that can’t tolerate the snow and ice.

What are you thankful for? Being rescued, being fed daily, and snuggles with my humans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

