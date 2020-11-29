Sunday Reads: Nov. 29

Hope everyone had a lovely Thanksgiving. Here’s this week’s reading list.

NPR: Initial batch of COVID-19 vaccines will go to states based on population, not risk

CNBC: Doctors say CDC should warn people the side effects from Covid vaccine shots won’t be ‘a walk in the park’

Politico: The secretive consulting firm that’s become Biden’s Cabinet in waiting

The New York Times: Gunmen assassinate Iran’s top nuclear scientist in ambush, provoking new crisis

Associated Press: OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case

CNN: Dinosaurs would have continued to thrive had it not been for the asteroid, researchers say

The Washington Post: The pandemic is generating tons of discarded PPE. This entrepreneur is turning them into bricks.

Route Fifty: County leaders urge bipartisan deal on federal covid relief

The New York Times: Now the U.S. has lots of ventilators, but too few specialists to operate them

NPR: A revamped strategic national stockpile still can’t match the pandemic’s latest surge

Arizona Republic: The future of recycling is local collaboration, experts say. Here’s what Phoenix-area cities are doing

The Washington Post: Reports of two promising covid-19 vaccines don’t mean we ‘magically,’ quickly return to normal

NPR: More kids are getting COVID-19, Kentucky pediatrician says

Smithsonian Magazine: The Myths Of The Thanksgiving Story And The Lasting Damage They Imbue

